After Ranu Mondal's Make-up Controversy, BTS Video Of Her Getting Glammed Up Goes Viral

Ranu Mondal became the center of online memes when a picture of the newly famous celebrity surfaced online. A picture of Ranu wearing over-the-top and bright makeup was shared by people online. But, according to a report by a leading news portal, the pictures have turned out to be fake. After the controversy was brought to light, netizens have dug out a viral behind-the-scenes video of the singer. In the video, with different sequences, the online sensation can be seen getting glammed up with the help of the make-up artist.

READ: Ranu Mondal's Photo Was Fake? Make-up Artist Shares 'Real' Picture

Ranu Mondal's BTS Video, Watch below-

Meanwhile, The make-up artist Sandhya, who had done Ranu's makeup for the event claimed that the picture that went viral was a fake, and went ahead to share a 'real' picture from the event.The artist shared a collage of two pictures. One picture showed a real picture of Ranu where she can be seen in natural-looking makeup. The other one is the viral picture under which the words 'Fake Picture' is written. In the caption of the post, Sandhya talked about how one can see the difference between the makeup that Sandhya and her make-up group had done on Ranu and the fake picture. She claimed that the picture was edited to an extent.

READ: Ranu Mondal's Pic Fake Claims Make-up Artist, Posts Real One But Netizens Left Divided

READ: Amidst Ranu Mondal Makeup Memes, Celebrities Come Out In Support Of The Internet Sensation

READ: Ranu Mondal: Her Journey From Rags To Riches

Ranu Mondal came to light after her video from the Ranaghat station in West Bengal, singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular melody Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai was shared by a Facebook user. Social media users were stunned to hear her soulful voice. She created headlines as her video was shared in huge numbers on social media.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.