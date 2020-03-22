Anushka Sharma And Ranveer Singh's Notable Movies Together Till Date; See List Here

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's on-screen Jodi is one of the most celebrated pairs of the last decade. This superhit pair gave some memorable blockbuster films together to the Hindi film industry. Both of them have played significant roles in each other's respective acting career. As when they first worked together in Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer was making his Bollywood debut, and Anushka Sharma was just one film old.

Source: Ranveer Anushka family

Read: Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan Pics Will Make You Want To See Them On Screen Again

Post that, the two were reportedly rumoured to be dating each other for a brief period. However, neither of them denied or accepted their relationship and remained tight-lipped about it. Both Ranveer and Anushka are in happy space now. While Ranveer Singh is married to Deepika Padukone; on the other hand, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian skipper Virat Kolhi.

Times when Anushka Sharma shared screen space with Ranveer Singh

Talking about Anushka Sharma's movies with Ranveer Singh. The two have done three films together as a lead pair. From songs to dialogues, everything from these Anushka Sharma's movies with Ranveer Singh became iconic. Let's take a look at their movies list.

Band Baaja Baarat (2010)

Source: Reviews in a minute Instagram

With Band Baaja Baarat, Bollywood found an electrifying performer in the form of Ranveer Singh. It is was a romantic drama helmed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's onscreen sizzling chemistry worked wonders at the box-office and Band Baaja Baarat became a blockbuster hit. The bittersweet banter between Anushka Sharma and Ranveer was the highlight of Band Baaja Baarat.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Best Historical Roles Played On Screen

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Source: movie lover Instagram

In 2011, the superhit duo came back on the silver-screen to dazzle the audiences. Even though the film's music and riveting story plot impressed the critics and audience, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl failed to recreate the Band Baaja Baarat magic on celluloid. Anushka Sharma's dance tracks like Jazba and Thug Le topped the radio charts for quite some time.

Read:5 Deepika Padukone Quotes That Showcase Her Love For Hubby Ranveer Singh

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Source: Rose Jaffry Instagram

After a gap of four years, these two stellar performers once again collaborated for another film. This time around it was Zoya Akhtar's star-studded feature film Dil Dhadkne Do. Fans were in awe of Ranveer and Anushka's chemistry in this film. Ranveer Singh played a hopeless romantic in the movie, who dives into the middle of the ocean to meet his ladylove Anushka in the film. Since Dil Dhadakne Do, the two have not worked together in any commercial movie.

Read:Anushka Sharma: Take A Look At The Actor's Stunning Vacation Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.