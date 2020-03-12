5 Deepika Padukone Quotes That Showcase Her Love For Hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh aka DeepVeer are Bollywood's much talked about power couple. Reportedly, the two fell in love on the sets of their first movie together which was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and are inseparable since. The much in love couple will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83'.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. It is based on the life of India's former skipper Kapil Dev and is touted amidst the most anticipated films of the year. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

Read: Fashion Face-off | Deepika Padukone & Shraddha Kapoor Wear Identical Purple Pantsuit

Post marriage, the romantic couple has never shied away from social media PDA. Talking about social media PDA, let's take a look at the times when Deepika Padukone praised her husband Ranveer Singh via some adorable quotes.

Times when Deepika Padukone praised Ranveer Singh through quotes

1. When Deepika Padukone talked about how has her life changed after getting married to Ranveer Singh, that's when she quoted this to a leading daily.

He's working, I'm working, But the fact that we just wake up to each other, I think that's the most beautiful thing.

Read: Ranveer Singh Planned Birthday Surprise For Deepika Padukone But Here's What Went Wrong!

2. During an interview with a leading publication, when Deepika Padukone was questioned about her marriage. She shared about the special feeling post marriage with Ranveer Singh

Soon after the ceremony was done, the minute we held hands it was not like holding my boyfriend's hand anymore. he's now your man for life.

3. When Deepika Padukone was asked during an interview, with a media house, when did she realise that it was Ranveer Singh with whom she wants to spend her life with, this is what Deepika Padukone had to say:

The small things that he did and the little things that he said, sort of made me believe and feel more and more that he is really the person I want to spend rest of my life with.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Best Historical Roles Played On Screen

4. Another instance when Deepika Padukone showered love on now hubby Ranveer on social media through a post was when she shared the fact, that Ranveer makes her feel happy.

He's made me a happier person. and I can't pinpoint what it is, but I can feel it. And more than us, a lot of our fans feel it.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Films That Are Directed By Celebrated Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

5. When quizzed bout Ranveer's quirky fashion choices in an interview. Deepika said in a cheeky manner that-

He does try to seek my approval. But I think in life it's important to be honest.

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.