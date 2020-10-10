Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On Twitter, Posts His First Tweets In Almost 4 Months

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently broke his stoic silence on Twitter with a COVID-related post, after keeping mum on the social media platform for four long months. The actor, in his tweet, re-shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the citizens regarding COVID-19 prevention and posted a message for his fans. Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s tweet:

Ranveer breaks his silence

In his caption, Ranveer Singh asked his fans to remain united in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, PM Modi, in his tweet, urged the citizens to ‘wear masks, wash hands, and follow social distancing guidelines’. More so, the actor also reacted to a post shared on the Adidas Originals' Twitter handle. Take a look:

Ranveer's last tweet

Actor Ranveer Singh had last tweeted on June 14, when he expressed grief over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Singh shared a picture of Sushant and posted a ‘broken heart’ emoji in the caption. Take a look:

On the professional front

The actor was lauded for his performance in Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, Simmba followed the story of a corrupt police officer who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also starred actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta, and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. Originally written by Puri Jagannadh and Vakkantham Vamsi, the movie was bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial, '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Ranveer will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

