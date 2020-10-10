Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi, Compares Air India One To Jawans' Non-bulletproof Trucks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government and raised concerns over the lack of safety for soldiers. Gandhi compared the jawans' concern of non-bulletproof trucks to the recently acquired Air India One Boeing 777 aircraft. The VVIP Air India One aircraft will be used to fly the President, Vice-President, and the Prime Minister.

'Rs 8,400 crore aircraft for PM'

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and shared a video of the Indian Army soldiers being transported in non-bulletproof trucks. The video shows soldiers discussing their concerns over being transported in non-bulletproof trucks. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seized this opportunity and attacked the government. He stated that soldiers are being sent to the frontline 'to become martyrs' in non-bulletproof trucks even as PM Narendra Modi gets an Rs 8,400 crore aircraft.

"Our jawans are sent to become martyrs in non-bullet proof trucks, while Prime Minister Modi gets an Rs 8400 crore aircraft. Is this justice?" said Rahul Gandhi.

हमारे जवानों को नॉन-बुलेट प्रूफ़ ट्रकों में शहीद होने भेजा जा रहा है और PM के लिए 8400 करोड़ के हवाई जहाज़!



Even so, this is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi over the acquisition of Air India One. Earlier, the Congress leader took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for wasting thousands of crores of rupees on the plane just because "his friend Donald Trump has one." However, according to sources, the delayed procurement of Air India One commenced over a decade ago when the UPA government was in power. The source also stated that the two planes are not the Prime Minister's aircrafts, but will be used for other VVIPs. In addition, the sources further added that the aircrafts belong to the Indian Air Force fleet.

Air India One

The Air India One was initially scheduled to be delivered in July, but it was delayed twice. The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system that allows availing audio and video communication function mid-air without being hacked. Additional features include countering missile threats with its own missile defence system, called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), which the US agreed to sell at a cost of USD 190 million. The modified B777 aircraft is set to match the US President’s Air Force One in terms of security measures.

The aircraft will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force. As per reports, an additional custom-made B777 plane for the travel of VVIPs is likely to be received from Boeing at a later stage. These two aircraft were part of Air India's commercial fleet for a few months in 2018 before they were sent back to a Dallas facility to get an advanced upgrade.

