Ranveer Singh Flirts With Deepika Padukone Amid Tiff Rumours In Viral Video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently made headlines owing to speculations about a tiff they may have had at the recent Indian Sports Honours event. The previous clip showed Ranveer trying to hold Deepika's hand but the latter did not oblige. However, a new video has surfaced from the same night which does away with rumours of a tiff between the Bollywood power couple.

All well between the couple

Speculation about Deepika ignoring husband Ranveer's attempt to hold her hand were put to rest with a new video that has emerged online, from the same event that took place last week. At the event, Deepika was seen reciting a line from her 2007 debut film Om Shanti Om. The video shows Deepika saying, "Agar aap kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaaho to puri qaaynaat use milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai". The dialogue essentially translates to, 'If you truly want something with all your heart, the entire Universe conspires to make it yours'. At that, Ranveer takes the mike from her hand and says, "Mujhse pucho, iski guarantee de sakta hu main", which loosely translates to, 'Ask me, I can guarantee this'. The contents of the short video proves that all is well between the couple.

The alleged tiff between Deepika and Ranveer

The video which sparked rumours of the couple being in a rough patch, shows Ranveer attempting to hold Deepika's hand. Deepika, however, does not oblige and instead holds on to the pallu of her saree. Speculations have ranged from Deepika simply not noticing Ranveer's hand to her prioritising her outfit. However, the new video of the two from the same event, has quelled all the conjecture.

On the work front

Ranveer Singh's last release was Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The actor will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along side Alia Bhatt. Deepika Padukone's last release at the box office was Pathaan. The actress is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin's Project K along side Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She also has Sidharth Anand's Fighter lined up opposite Hrithik Roshan.