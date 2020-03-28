Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute To Ace Actors Govinda, Shammi Kapoor And Mithun Chakraborty

Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. He is also known as an inspiration to many struggling actors and fans, but it seems like Ranveer Singh is also inspired by a veteran actor. Several times, Ranveer Singh has opened up about his inspiration in Bollywood. He said that he considers Govinda as his idol and inspiration.

Ranveer Singh recently paid a tribute to his idol, Govinda, at the Zee Cine Awards. During the star-studded event, Ranveer Singh went on to give an electrifying performance to the audience which was also a tribute to the legendary Govinda.

Ranveer Singh also shared a glimpse of his performance on his Instagram handle. In the video, one can see Ranveer Singh grooving to Govinda's songs. Ranveer Singh can also be seen hugging and praising Govinda. Seeing the performance, Govinda was left teary-eyed. As it is very evident that Ranveer Singh is filled with energy, he went on to groove with other celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana and many more. Ranveer Singh also shook a leg with his favourite, Govinda.

During the performance, Ranveer Singh was filled with joy and was quite evident on his face. The actor didn’t miss a chance to have the best time with his inspiration. Govinda, on the other hand, was overwhelmed by seeing Ranveer’s performance. Ranveer Singh not only paid tribute to Govinda but also grooved to Mithun Chakraborty's I am a Disco Dancer and Shammi Kapoor's iconic song as he was also seen dressed in a disco dancer avatar. Check out a few glimpses below.

Ranveer Singh's performance

