Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Jaan' To Have Mithun Chakraborty As The Baddie?

Tollywood sensation Prabhas, who was last seen in the film Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor, is now gearing up for his next film Jaan. The film will be directed by Radha Krishna and will also star Pooja Hedge opposite Prabhas. According to media reports, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been roped in to essay the role of the main antagonist in the film. However, the makers have not confirmed the same yet. The film, Jaan is being touted to be a period drama. Reportedly, Prabhas will play a palm reader in the film while Pooja will essay the role of a school teacher.

The film to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The film will also have Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. According to media reports, the film is being shot in Ramoji Studios, in Hyderabad. The trilingual film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie will be bankrolled by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations.

The film will reportedly see a release date this year. Reportedly, the makers want the entire filming process to be kept under wraps from the media glare. To avoid any kind of leaks of videos and photos from the sets of the shoot, it is reported that mobile phones have also been banned on set by the makers of the film.

The film with a lavish set

According to a report by a media source, the story of the movie is also set in a European country. The locations of the same have been recreated on the outskirts of Hyderabad so as to save some time on travelling. The movie has a big budget and is reported to have lavish and extravagant sets in various spots across the city. Sets have also been constructed in Annapurna Studios and Tellapur. The construction cost of the set is also assumed to be around 30 crores. Hence, the ban on mobile phones was deemed important as the element of curiosity will be lost if any pictures from the sets are leaked.

