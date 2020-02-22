Dance+ 5: Mithun Chakraborty Reveals A Big SECRET During The Grand Finale

The popular dance reality show Dance+ 5 is all set to air its grand finale. While the finalists will be shaking a leg for the final trophy, the judges Karishma, Punit, Suresh, and Dharmesh will also be seen showing off their dancing skills. According to the reports, super-judge Remo D'Souza will also showcase his extraordinary dance moves. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and Dharmendra will also be seen gracing the finale stage and will interact with the contestants.

Mithun Chakraborty reveals a big secret on Dance+ 5 grand finale

Mithun Chakraborty recently made an appearance on the sets of Dance+ 5 for the second time. According to reports, this will be the first time ever on television that Dharmendra and Mithun Da will be seen shaking a leg together on a dance reality show. The entire troupe united to give a tribute to the versatile actor. It is a lesser-known fact that Mithun has once played a small role in one of Dharmendra's films.

A source from the sets shared that all of the contestants were excited to meet Dharmendra and Mithun. He further added that Mithun revealed how he came from Kolkata to Mumbai and got selected for a small role in a film that starred Dharmendra in the lead. The Disco Dancer actor further shared that while exiting the stage, Dharmendra had spoken to him and told him that he will become a big star one day.

The source said that Mithun Chakraborty also added that he is blessed to be sharing a stage with a legend like Dharmendra and also complimented him by saying that he is the only He-Man. The source further said it was one of the most memorable moments on the Dance+ 5 finale.

While all the contestants on the show have their own unique talent to showcase, the audience gets to decide who bags the top prize. With the grand finale inching closer, the finalists are waiting to see who gets crowned as the winner.

