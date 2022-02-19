Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Grabs Eye Balls At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022; See Photos

As Ranveer Singh recently informed his fans that he will be appearing at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the actor was spotted having a ball at the event.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Ranveer Singh plays at NBA All-star celebrity game

Image: Twitter/@NBAIndia


As the fans were eagerly waiting to watch Ranveer Singh at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, social media flooded with love as the actor was spotted having fun with the NBA players. The actor arrived in style at the game and it was depicted through his stunning pictures all over the internet.

Ranveer Singh recently flew to Cleveland to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that will be played on Friday in Cleveland. The actor was appointed as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in September 2021 by the US National Basketball Association. He even dropped a couple of pictures of himself practising with Senegalese professional player Elhadji Tacko Fall. 

Watch Ranveer Singh play at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The official Twitter handle of the NBA recently dropped in glimpses of the game last night that depicted not only a thrilling series of matches but also the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, Ranveer Singh. The pictures and videos revealed that the actor was wearing a 69 number Jersey and even played a couple of games at the event. Ranveer Singh played from the team Walton that later emerged as a winner. 

READ | Ranveer Singh amps up his style game in signature man bun; Alia Bhatt reacts

The netizens were elated to watch Ranveer Singh at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game while many of the fans who attended the game managed to get a glimpse of the actor and even clicked selfies with him. The photos and videos depicted how the actor was warm enough to engage with the audience. On the other hand, a couple of fans also mentioned that though Ranveer Singh's team won the match, he was benched the majority of the game. Take a look at Ranveer Singh's fun appearance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. 

READ | Ranveer Singh pays a heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Bappi Lahiri

 

Ranveer Singh played alongside Tiffany Haddish, Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Quavo, and others as the game. The NBA-All Star Celebrity Game will be aired live in the country on 19 February at 5:30 am on MTV, Vh1 India & Voot Select.

READ | Ranveer Singh to play at NBA; says 'Doing my bit to propel Indian cinema to global fame'

Image: Twitter/@NBAIndia

READ | Ranveer Singh prepares for NBA All-star Celebrity Game 2022 with player Tacko Fall

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranveer Singh, NBA All-star celebrity game, Ranveer Singh NBA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND