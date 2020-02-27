The Debate
Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In Solid Outfits, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Although Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is popular for his quirky outfits, there are times the actor decides to go for solid coloured outfits. Take a look.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known for donning quirkiest of outfits at various events. But every once in a while, there are also times that the actor decides to go with sober outfits. Here are a few times that the actor pulled off single-coloured outfits. 

Times Ranveer Singh pulled off solid outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

For one of his shoots, Ranveer Singh was spotted in a tracksuit. The suit was dipped in a lighter shade of pink. With full-sized track, the top wear was a jacket with zipper closure. Keeping his hair a little messy, the actor completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. 

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

For another one of his brand shoots, Ranveer Singh was clicked in a black tracksuit. With full-length pants, the top-wear was a hoodie with lace closure. The actor paired this one with a pair of white sneakers and let his take their natural look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

In the above picture, Ranveer Singh is snapped wearing an all-black outfit. With a pair of black pants, the look is topped with a black T-shirt. The actor completed the look with a black shiny leather jacket and a pair of black ankle shoes. He accessorised the look with a pair of tinted glares and threw on a black hat to compliment the outfit. 

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Used To Practice A Lot While Shooting For '83, Reveals Co-star Aditi Arya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

For one of his events, Singh donned an all-black look. With a pair of black jeans and a button-down black t-shirt, the actor threw on a black bomber jacket. With a pair of silver shoes, the actor accessorised the look with a layered locket and a black watch. He topped the look with a pair of trendy tinted shades. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Singh fashioned another all-black outfit in the picture above. The actor is seen in a pair of black torn jeans and a black round neck t-shirt, Ranveer topped the look with a black studded biker jacket. He completed the look with a pair of black shoes and topped the look with tinted shades. 

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh & Devgn To Be Alongside 'Sooryavanshi' Stars At The Trailer Launch Event?

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Monochrome Pictures As Charlie Chaplin Are A Classic Treat For Fans

 

 

Published:
