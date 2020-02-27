Ranveer Singh Looks Stylish In Solid Outfits, See Pictures

Ranveer Singh is known for donning quirkiest of outfits at various events. But every once in a while, there are also times that the actor decides to go with sober outfits. Here are a few times that the actor pulled off single-coloured outfits.

Times Ranveer Singh pulled off solid outfits

For one of his shoots, Ranveer Singh was spotted in a tracksuit. The suit was dipped in a lighter shade of pink. With full-sized track, the top wear was a jacket with zipper closure. Keeping his hair a little messy, the actor completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'

For another one of his brand shoots, Ranveer Singh was clicked in a black tracksuit. With full-length pants, the top-wear was a hoodie with lace closure. The actor paired this one with a pair of white sneakers and let his take their natural look.

In the above picture, Ranveer Singh is snapped wearing an all-black outfit. With a pair of black pants, the look is topped with a black T-shirt. The actor completed the look with a black shiny leather jacket and a pair of black ankle shoes. He accessorised the look with a pair of tinted glares and threw on a black hat to compliment the outfit.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Used To Practice A Lot While Shooting For '83, Reveals Co-star Aditi Arya

For one of his events, Singh donned an all-black look. With a pair of black jeans and a button-down black t-shirt, the actor threw on a black bomber jacket. With a pair of silver shoes, the actor accessorised the look with a layered locket and a black watch. He topped the look with a pair of trendy tinted shades.

Singh fashioned another all-black outfit in the picture above. The actor is seen in a pair of black torn jeans and a black round neck t-shirt, Ranveer topped the look with a black studded biker jacket. He completed the look with a pair of black shoes and topped the look with tinted shades.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh & Devgn To Be Alongside 'Sooryavanshi' Stars At The Trailer Launch Event?

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Monochrome Pictures As Charlie Chaplin Are A Classic Treat For Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.