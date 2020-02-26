Ranveer Singh & Devgn To Be Alongside 'Sooryavanshi' Stars At The Trailer Launch Event?

Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn had recently announced the new release date of the film as the movie would be hitting theatres earlier than it was scheduled before.

The movie will hit the cinema on March 24th, 2020. It was also announced by the cast of the movie that the filmmakers would be launching the trailer of the movie on March 2nd, 2020.

Who will attend Sooryavanshi trailer launch?

There has been news doing rounds on the internet that the moviemakers have asked Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn to be a part of the trailer launch. According to reports from various media portals, the two stars have agreed to be alongside Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch event.

For those unversed, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have been a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop world in Simmba and Singham respectively. Both the movies were commercially super hit films.

It has been reported by media portals that initially the filmmakers were considering having a normal trailer launch online but then opted to have a planned big show. The event is likely to take place in the suburban theatre which will take place on March 2nd, Monday.

About 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi is a Hindi language action drama film directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie is another instalment in Rohit Shetty's series of cop movies. Sooryavanshi was announced towards the end of Ranveer Singh starrer - Simmba.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

