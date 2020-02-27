Ranveer Singh's Monochrome Pictures As Charlie Chaplin Are A Classic Treat For Fans

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion sense. Ranveer Singh, who is very active on social media, keeps posting various pics flaunting his cool style statements.

While some of these pictures are utterly colourful and quirky, there are quite a few monochrome pictures on his feed that have been fan-favourites. Take a look at some of Ranveer Singh's monochrome photos on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh's photos in classic monochrome

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Reveals 'Dil Da Raja' Ammy Virk's Look As Balwinder Singh Sandhu In '83

Most of these pictures have Ranveer Singh posing as Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin, who is popularly known as Charlie Chaplin. He was a rage during the silent movie era. Ranveer Singh's Instagram includes a few pictures of him dressed as Charlie Chaplin and it's needless to say, the actor looks exactly like the iconic comic star.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Used To Practice A Lot While Shooting For '83, Reveals Co-star Aditi Arya

Charlie Chaplin was also popular for his famous quotes on laughter and looking at life from a different perspective. Ranveer Singh's Instagram pictures include a series of pictures with captions quoting Chaplin. The pictures were clicked at Chaplin's World in Switzerland.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is working on his upcoming movie '83 in which he will be playing the role of former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and is likely to be released later this year. Apart from '83, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Devgn To Be Alongside 'Sooryavanshi' Stars At The Trailer Launch Event?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.