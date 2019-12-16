Ranveer Singh Movies That Didn't Do Very Well At The Box-office

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor is amongst the top and A-listed stars of this generation. Ranveer, who comes from a non-filmy background, entered the industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), alongside Anushka Sharma, and hasn’t looked back since. Ranveer has almost completed a decade in Bollywood and after giving blockbuster movies like, Baajirao Mastaani, Padmavaat, and Gully Boy, the star has successfully created his own unique place in the heart of the audience. But, Singh had a rough journey and had to go through some ups and downs in his career to reach the position that he is in today. Read here about Ranveer Singh’s movies that didn’t do well at the box-office.

Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl (2011)

Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl is a Maneesh Sharma directorial. The movie had Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma, and Aditi Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a smooth and charming conman, Ricky Bahl, who cons girls for a living but finally meets his match is this fun-filled 'rom-con'.

Lootera (2013)

Lootera is a Vikramaditya Motwane directorial. The movie's cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Barun Chanda in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an aristocrat's daughter, who falls in love with a visiting archaeologist, but he holds a secret that could drive them apart.

Kill Dil (2014)

Kill Dil is a Shaad Ali directorial. The movie had Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra, and Govinda in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Dev and Tutu. Abandoned when young, Bhaiyaji gives shelter to Dev and Tutu. A game of defiance, deception and love follows when free-spirited Disha enters their life.

Befikre (2016)

Befikre is an Aditya Chopra directorial. The movie's cast includes Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Elisa Bachir Bey in lead roles. Set in Paris, the plot of the movie revolves around the free-spirited, contemporary love story of Dharam and Shyra, two young people who believe in living life to the fullest.

