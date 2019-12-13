Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor Reveal One Hilarious Thing They Do Before Giving Any Shot

Be it their several public appearances or hilarious interviews, there have been some Bollywood celebrities who have never failed to entertain fans. Recently, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Verma, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana gathered for a roundtable discussion in an interview. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Vijay Verma spoke about their upcoming projects, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor spilt secrets about their off-screen habits. Here are the details.

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s hilarious before-shot habit

Ranveer Singh, Vijay Verma, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana marked their presence in a recently held media interaction, where they spoke about their journey in films and their perspective on intricacies of selecting a script of a film. In a fun session held in the interview, the group was asked about the last thing they do before giving a shot, to which actor Vijay Verma revealed that he uses perfume to match his character on the set. While Shahid Kapoor revealed that he prays before shooting any sequence, Ranveer Singh, being himself, went on to give the most hilarious answer. The actor revealed that he takes a ‘leak’ before he gives a shot.

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s onscreen association

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor first shared screen space in the hit film, Padmaavat, which chronicles the story of a Rajput queen who embraces Jauhar to protect her pride. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the historical film is hailed as a milestone in the history of Indian cinema, as the movie crossed the 380-crore mark. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the leading role.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor?

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his next sports entertainer 83’ which chronicles the story of India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983. While Ranveer Singh also has Jayeshbhai Zordaar in his kitty, Shahid Kapoor will don the hat of a cricketer in the upcoming Telegu remake, Jersey. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of a disgraced cricketer, who decides to revive his career despite everyone being sceptical of his ability to do so.

