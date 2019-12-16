Ranveer Singh Turned Down The Role Of Khilji In 'Padmaavat'; Here's Why

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the rouge and stone-hearted Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat won him many accolades and appreciation from the industry. He even won the Filmfare Award, IIFA Award, Star Screen Award and Zee Cine Award for his role. However, after almost a year of its release, Ranveer Singh has revealed an interesting detail about his role in the film.

Ranveer Singh on his role in Padmaavat

In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh has revealed that he had turned down the offer to play Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He further went on to reveal that when director Sanjay Leela Bhansali first offered the role to him, he was in a very happy space and did not want to pick up a dark sided role. He also went on to reveal how he told Bhansali that Khilji’s role would take him into a “hole” that he might find difficult to “come out of”.

Ranveer Singh also said that he knew that if he were to take upon the role then it would take him on another roller coaster ride. He did not know if he was at the right stage of life to take on such a strong role. Singh also revealed that one of the major reasons to not take on the role was also because he was very happy and was also going to tie the knot with his then-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, but added that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was successful in convincing Ranveer, despite his fears.

Ranveer Singh also hilariously recalled on how the director managed to convince him. He revealed how they were having a meal together when they were constantly going back and forth on the same thing. He also shared how Bhansali eventually got frustrated and slammed his plate on the table. At that moment, Ranveer just got on board with him despite his apprehensions.

Ranveer Singh’s role in the film was widely appreciated by the audience and critics. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year and continues to capture the hearts of Bollywood fans. Ranveer Singh will be next seen in ’83 opposite his wife Deepika Padukone where he portrays the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

