‘Ranveer Singh Now Enjoys Monopoly': Rangoli After User Compares Him With Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel made a comment on Ranveer Singh's 'popularity' when a user on Twitter wrote that Singh is a bigger star than Ranbir

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Saturday made a comment on Ranveer Singh's 'popularity' when a user on Twitter wrote that Singh is a bigger star than Ranbir Kapoor in today's time. Rangoli said that Ranveer Singh (addressed as RS in the tweet) has become very popular with all the camps in Bollywood.

Chandel also wrote that Singh is 'very sharp' and has 'no competition in this phase' and he has rightly earned it. Wishing him all the luck, Chandel concluded that it is indeed a 'very good time' for Ranveer Singh in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh share fan art on their respective Instagram handles

Meanwhile, Rangoli has hit the headlines for her comments on Deepika Padukone (also Ranveer Singh's wife) time and again. In January, Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's JNU created ripples on the internet and Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to opine over the matter.

Lauding the actress for 'openly' using the protest as Film promotion for her Friday release, Chhapaak, she said that one should 'respect' her over the act because she had the guts to do it in front of everyone. Chandel also claimed that it is Deepika's prerogative to promote her film and one should not be rattled over the matter and overreact unnecessarily. 

 

 

 

First Published:
