‘Ranveer Singh Now Enjoys Monopoly': Rangoli After User Compares Him With Ranbir Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Saturday made a comment on Ranveer Singh's 'popularity' when a user on Twitter wrote that Singh is a bigger star than Ranbir Kapoor in today's time. Rangoli said that Ranveer Singh (addressed as RS in the tweet) has become very popular with all the camps in Bollywood.

Chandel also wrote that Singh is 'very sharp' and has 'no competition in this phase' and he has rightly earned it. Wishing him all the luck, Chandel concluded that it is indeed a 'very good time' for Ranveer Singh in Bollywood.

He is indeed become very popular with all the camps who once supported RK, RS was once mocked by papa jo but now enjoys monopoly in KJO , YRF n SLB camps he is very sharp and has no competition at least in this phase .. https://t.co/iCX4AIsC9n — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Very good time for RS and he has earned it, we wish him the best 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Rangoli has hit the headlines for her comments on Deepika Padukone (also Ranveer Singh's wife) time and again. In January, Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's JNU created ripples on the internet and Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to opine over the matter.

Lauding the actress for 'openly' using the protest as Film promotion for her Friday release, Chhapaak, she said that one should 'respect' her over the act because she had the guts to do it in front of everyone. Chandel also claimed that it is Deepika's prerogative to promote her film and one should not be rattled over the matter and overreact unnecessarily.

Many people are rattled with her support to tukde gang,no need to over react, it’s her prerogative to promote her film, this has always been the pattern of filmi people, if you fail to see it it’s not their fault,let them do what they want to, we shall do what we think is right🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

(Contd)... mujhe achcha laga usne openly yeh kiya, bahut choohe abhi bhi bilon mein chupe hain... sab niklenge dheere dheere, but we should respect Deepika ne openly PR kiya JNU mein #Guts 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

