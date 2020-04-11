Kartik Aaryan And Ranveer Singh Share Fan Art On Their Respective Instagram Handles

The Indian government has ordered a complete lockdown throughout the country to curb the widespread COVID-19 virus. This has put each and every individual in total isolation, bringing every work industry to a halt. This has also gotten the Bollywood stars to pay attention to their fans and their efforts to shower love on them. In the same context, Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh have shared some outstanding fan arts on their respective Instagram handles. Read more to know about Kartik Aaryan And Ranveer’s Singh’s Instagram post.

Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh repost their fan's efforts on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram to share an outstanding picture made by one of his fans. Kartik shared the fan art along with the caption “Even The Crown can’t mess with the Hair”. The actor also thanked the fan for his efforts and has certainly shown his love for the efforts taken. Kartik Aaryan supposedly liked the image so much that he changed his Instagram profile image to the same.

Ranveer Singh has been extremely active on Instagram since the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been sharing snaps and bits from his personal life on various social media accounts. Ranveer Singh recently shared an animated picture of Deepika and him that certainly gives a sneak peek into their love life. The animated picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika shows the two in a Micky Mouse avatar and ready to serve some delicious dishes. He captioned the picture with, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai” and tagged his loving wife Deepika Padukone along with it.

