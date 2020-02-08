Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs With The Most Expensive Cars

Bollywood celebrities own expensive, luxurious cars that the common man can only dream of. From luxurious to bulletproof, celebs own automobiles that are rare and distinctive. Here are the cars owned by Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and more.

Also read: Resorts In Chennai That Are Perfect For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day

From luxury class like Rolls Royce to sports drive like Ferrari and Bugatti; Bollywood celebs and their expensive taste can make everyone go green with envy. Here are a few Bollywood celebs and their collection of exotic cars. Check out the list below.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Conveyed Her Best Wishes To Shekhar Kapoor's Daughter For Her New Song

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer is a fan of SUVs. He owns a Lamborghini Urus. The car costs a whopping 3 crores.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti owns a Jaguar XJL. It is the most expensive car in her collection. It costs around 1.5 crores.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan drives a special bullet/bomb-proof car built by Mercedes-S600 Luxury Sedan. It costs a jaw-dropping Rs 10 crores.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan purchased a customised Rolls Royce Ghost as a present for himself on his birthday in 2016. He paid a whopping Rs 7 crores for it.

Big B

Amitabh Bachchan picked up a Rolls Royce Phantom in 2013 paying a whopping 3.5 Crores. He also has the highest number of cars in Bollywood. He has around 25 automobiles.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is a big fan of race cars. he owns a luxurious Ferrari 599 GTB. It is priced at Rs 3 crores.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat owns a Lamborghini Aventador SV. It is reported that she received it as a gift from someone special and she won't divulge who the gift was from. Reportedly, She got it on Valentine's Day in 2015. The high-end luxury car costs a staggering 3 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is both a bike and a car enthusiast. His car collection boasts of an Audi R8. It costs a whopping Rs 2 crores.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra owns a lot of cars. The most expensive one in her collection is the Rolls Royce, which costs Rs 2 crores.

John Abraham

John Abraham loves to be behind the steering. He purchased the Black Lamborghini Gallardo in 2013. It costs a whopping Rs 2 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is a car enthusiast. This is why he drives the Maserati-Quattroporte. It costs a whopping Rs 1.4 crores.

Image Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.