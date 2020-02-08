Resorts In Chennai That Are Perfect For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day

Chennai has some of the best resorts in all of Tamil Nadu. While these resorts are worth visiting on any day of the week, with Valentine's Day coming up on February 14, 2020, you will have a special occasion to go on a romantic getaway with your significant other. If you plan on spending your Valentine's Day 2020 with your partner, then here are a few resorts in Chennai that you can consider going to for a special romantic experience.

Couple-friendly resorts in Chennai that are worth visiting this Valentine's Day

MGM Beach Resort

Also Read | Romantic Malayalam movies that shouldn't be missed this Valentine's Day

One of the highest-rated resorts in all of Chennai, the MGM Beach Resort lies between Chennai City and Mahabalipuram. Not only are the rooms extravagant and beautiful, but the resort also occasionally hosts a number of water sports. MGM Beach Resort also overlooks the vast Indian Ocean, with a private beach of its own. The resort is also couple-friendly, making it one of the best Valentine's Day resort locations in Chennai.

MGM Eastwoods

Also Read | What day is after Rose Day? Know all about Valentine's Week to celebrate love

One of the most elegant and peaceful resorts in Chennai, the MGM Eastwoods resort lies 9.4 km away from Taramani MRTS Station. This is more of a peaceful getaway resort, where you can relax with your significant other in the tranquil ambience. The resort is absolutely couple-friendly and has all the basic amenities required for your stay to be perfectly romantic.

VGP Golden Beach Resort

Another fantastic beach resort, the VGP Golden Beach Resort not only offers a peaceful seaside atmosphere but also hosts a slew of exciting events and water sports. The resort is located on the East Coast Road and is about 23 km away from Chennai Central railway station and Chennai airport. The resort is also couple-friendly and has several gorgeous rooms that will make your stay a memorable one.

Mermaid Resort

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Perfect date ideas for adventure lovers

The Mermaid Resort is one of the best locations for couples, as the ambience is perfect for a romantic getaway. Surrounded by beautiful greenery, the Mermaid Resort is right next to OMR Road in Kelambakkkam. The resort offers a great escape from the constant buzz of city life, and if you and your partner want a relaxing and private Valentine's Day, then the Mermaid Resort is certainly one of the most amazing locations you will find in the city of Chennai.

Sea La Vie

Sea La Vie is one of the most popular resorts in the outskirts of Chennai. The resort lies about 20 km away from Chennai, in the lush and beautiful town known as Kovalam. Other than having a romantic and relaxing atmosphere, the resort also offers several weekend activities for its guests, and even occasionally hosts special events for couples.

Also Read | Dance classes in Chennai for dance lovers and enthusiasts, check out these places