Kangana Ranaut Conveyed Her Best Wishes To Shekhar Kapoor's Daughter For Her New Song

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has extended her best wishes to Shekhar Kapoor’s daughter for her new song. Kaveri Kapoor, Shekhar's daughter, has sung three songs before partnering with her father for the Smell of the Rain. Kangana took to Instagram and shared the video of the song. She showered the young singer and songwriter with praises and asked her fans to watch it.

Shekhar Kapur was nervous

Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor reveals he was in a serious dilemma. He did not know how to shoot his daughter Kaveri Kapoor’s music video. However, the Smell of the Rain singer was his superhero and extended her guidance.

Shekhar Kapoor took to social media and talked about his experience of directing the video song. He also expounded how he hugged her after shouting ‘cut’. The acclaimed filmmaker’s 19-year-old daughter collaborated with him for the first time. The Smell of the Rain released on February 7, 2020.

In an interview with a leading news agency, the Bandit Queen director revealed how nervous was he while helming Kaveri’s song. On the other hand, Kapur’s daughter seemed confident and was highly professional in front of the camera. The director said he was surprised to see her confidence and it only made his work easier.

Celebrities shower praises

Shekhar Kapoor's daughter Kaveri also garnered immense appreciation from renowned celebrities for the music vodeo. Ace actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, acclaimed writer Deepak Chopra, and celebrated music composer A.R. Rahman appreciated Kaveri Kapoor. Have a look at their tweet below:

Kaveri's new single 'Smell of the Rain' beautifully portrays one's fight with their inner demons - directed by @shekharkapur @suchitrak https://t.co/zgoPHyKIo2 — Deepak Chopra (@DeepakChopra) February 7, 2020

Congratulations dearest #KaveriKapur for your first international single. I felt so proud as an Indian to hear your voice and watch this incredible video of the song. The song is beautiful & soulful. Bravo and Jai Ho.👏👏👍 #SmellOfTheRain @shekharkapur https://t.co/rfPrLZPQ5M — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 7, 2020

