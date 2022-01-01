Ranveer Singh Raises Toast To Mark Beginning Of 2022; Shares Glimpse Of Vacation

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently enjoying their New Year vacation and their frequent posts on Instagram have lately been making headlines. The couple welcomed the New Year with a romantic dinner in the Maldives. Recently, Ranveer raised a toast to the New Year and treated fans with some stunning pictures.

Ranveer Singh raises toast to mark New Year

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his latest released film 83. The film chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies. The 83 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared some of his pictures from his beach vacation. Ranveer looked dashing as he posed for a shirtless picture, followed by a second picture featuring a scenic beauty background. The Padmaavat actor raised a toast in the last photo, captioning it, "First day of the rest of my life #happynewyear."

In a recent post from his dinner date, Ranveer shared a video of Deepika Padukone. In the video, Ranveer asks Deepika, "Having fun baby?" She replies, "We here to enjoy. What else we here for." In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer expressed his excitement about working in his upcoming rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor further dropped hints of his upcoming projects. There is a constant buzz on social media amongst fans of the actor, as they wish to see the Ram-Leela duo once again reuniting for another massive project.

Ranveer Singh on work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has received a lot of appreciation from fans and film critics for his latest venture 83. The movie hit the silver screen on December 24, 2021. The actor will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt as well. After pictures of the cast were leaked during shoot in Delhi, the makers have shared a video and announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on February 10, 2023. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The other lined-up projects of the actor include YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh