Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date? Check Details

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most talked-about films that is long waiting in the pipeline due to COVID-19. In the film, the Gully Boy actor will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man. The long-pending project is finally slated to release on the big screens on 13th May 2022.

The film has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and will feature Ranveer in a fun, quirky avatar. The first look poster has made the fans get super excited. With just a month left for the film's release, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer. Here's an interesting update on it.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer to be out soon

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the trailer will be out on April 19, the source said,

“Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer will be out on Tuesday, April 19. Once the promo is out, the promotional activities will commence immediately.”

Talking about how the film might perform at the ticket window, the source further added,

“The inside reports of Jayeshbhai Jordaar are very confident. Even Ranveer Singh is seen raving about the film in almost all his interviews. The film is said to have nicely blended comedy with a social message. Hence, it has the potential to work big time among all kinds of audiences. Even box office wise, the trade feels that the film can work well in cinemas.”

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. As per various media reports, the plot of the film revolves around a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Along with Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi taking on some pivotal roles.

