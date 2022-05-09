Ranveer Singh Says He Worked With 'diction Coach' To Prepare For 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Role

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the plot of the film sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Ranveer Singh says he worked with a 'diction coach for a month'

Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh has opened up about how he prepared himself for the role of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor stated that the way Jayeshbhai speaks is typical to those who hail from heartland, Gujarat, and he had to speak exactly how their Hindi would sound like and it was a necessary and an important task.

He said, "Being surrounded by artists from the Gujarati theatre on sets, who were a part of the film, also helped me rehearse my scenes continuously", adding, "This was an invaluable process for me to become Jayeshbhai".

Ranveer Singh opens up about Deepika Padukone's reaction to Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer

The Gully Boy actor even stated that he is overwhelmed with the response to Jayeshbhai so far. Recently, Ranveer Singh opened up about his wife Deepika Padukone's reaction after watching the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer. He said, "She never lies to me. She always tells me like it is. I think because it comes from her, somebody I am probably the closest to in my life, therefore, if she gives a compliment then it hits different."

Ranveer said that after watching 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer, the Piku actor said that what he is doing is quite unprecedented, "because you are bonafide mainstream yet you are able to time after time creates distinctive characters. When one sees you, one sees no trace of you and that you have taken it to a degree that is unprecedented."

Watch the trailer here:

More on Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Initially, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020. However, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema houses. Now, the film is all set to release theatrically on 13 May 2022.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)