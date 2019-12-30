Ranveer Singh Hunts For Ladies Handbag While Deepika Padukone Promotes 'Chhapaak'; Watch

Deepika Padukone is currently on a full-fledged promotional spree for the much-anticipated movie Chhapaak. Meanwhile, it looks like Ranveer Singh has got a break from shooting '83 and Jayesh Bhai Jordaar. On Sunday night, a video of Ranveer Singh, shopping in a Mumbai based mall circulated all over the internet. Fans say that Ranveer is keeping himself occupied as Deepika Padukone has been very busy with her promotion tour. The video featuring Ranveer hunting for a ladies' handbag in a showroom has got the internet talking.

Ranveer Singh shops for Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh recently celebrated one year anniversary of his super-hit movie Simmba on December 28. The actor took to his social media to share a short visual about his movie and also announced Rohit Shetty's next titled Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh himself. Amidst his schedules, Ranveer went window shopping on Sunday along with sister Ritika and was seen keenly looking around for pretty handbags. In the video, Ranveer is seen donning a casual white tee and a red fedora hat as he intensely searches for the right one. He also waved at his fans. Taking suggestions from Ritika, who stood beside him, the duo is seen hunting for the best bag. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Chhapaak will chronicle the story of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. The trailer of the film was unveiled in December and hit a milestone in no time. Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's first look from his upcoming flick Jayesh Bhai Jordaar was released on December 4, and fans have gushed to share their excitement to watch Ranveer in a never-before-seen avatar.

