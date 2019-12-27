Working With Ranveer Singh In ’83 Different From Padmaavat, Ram Leela; Deepika Padukone

In an interview with a local daily, Deepika Padukone spoke about her experience of working with husband Ranveer Singh in director Kabir khan's upcoming film '83. The actor claimed that after acting with Ranveer in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period dramas Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, the upcoming sports drama has been comparatively lighter and easier to film. Deepika revealed that '83 had been a different and fresh film as compared to the earlier ones and also emphasized that on the sets of their films, they are only actors, not husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend, which makes their roles easier to execute.

Deepika spoke about her experience of acting in a contemporary film with husband Ranveer Singh post-marriage while interacting with the media during the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor has been making the headlines in the past few days for her appearances at various promotional events for Chhapaak which is scheduled to release in theaters on January 10, 2020. She has been actively sharing BTS videos and different campaign initiatives through her Instagram handle as a part of promoting awareness about the ill effects of acid attacks as her film is based on the story of an acid attack survivor.

Chhapaak is Deepika Padukone's first home production. It follows the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is all set to clash with Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which features actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in a historical battle.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak which also features Dil Dhadakne Do actor Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The biographical drama is directed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar and is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar. Deepika will be seen in director Shakun Batra's upcoming romantic film along with actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

