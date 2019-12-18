'Chhapaak' Song 'Nok Jhok': Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's Blooming Love Is Unmissable

After the trailer of Chhapaak was unveiled on December 9, the makers of the movie released the first song from Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's upcoming flick. The song, titled Nok Jhok has hit the internet and crossed 30K views within 30 minutes of its release. The beautiful melody gives us a glimpse of Malti ( Deepika Padukone) and Amol’s (Vikrant Massey) blooming romance with all their adorbale moments.

Penned by Gulzar, the father of director Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak's first soulful song Nok Jhok is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan. In the song, fans get a glimpse of how Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone are lost in their own merry world. Watch the song here.

All about Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and the entire team of Chhapaak left fans teary-eyed on the day the trailer of the film was released. Deepika, as Malti, got the internet talking with her performance in the trailer. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak chronicles the story of brave acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her battles in life. In 2005, Laxmi was allegedly attacked with acid by a man for rejecting his romantic advances. The attack left her with terrible scars on her face. Laxmi underwent surgeries and was in the hospital for months. However, she was undeterred in her efforts to campaign vigorously against acid attacks. Fans have shared their excitment to watch the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer on screen.

Here's how fans have reacted to 'Nok Jhok'

Look at this and their damn beautiful chemistry is out of the world 💕💞 can’t wait for the film to release 🖤 #Chhapaak #NokJhok @deepikapadukone @masseysahib 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p2rO4coPTc — Hello.ItsMe. Chhapaak (@samiratomford) December 18, 2019

