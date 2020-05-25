Ranveer Singh’s Collaboration With THESE Directors Will Weave Magic On Celluloid

Ranveer Singh and a powerhouse of energy, both on-screen and off-screen are terms that are synonymous with each other. The Gully Boy actor is on a surreal success spree with his back to back blockbuster movies. Starting from Padmaavat to Gully Boy, Ranveer has gone on to deliver three blockbuster hits in a row and looks like he is in no mood to stop.

Ranveer Singh has also collaborated with eminent filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Vikramaditya Motwane and Maneesh Sharma which has inevitably played acted as a catalyst to his success. However, here are some directors with whom Ranveer Singh is yet to collaborate and fans cannot wait to see him create magic on-screen with these acclaimed directors.

Imtiaz Ali

Ranveer Singh has still not collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for any of his films. Imtiaz Ali has some acclaimed films like Tamasha, Highway, Rockstar, and Jab We Met to his kitty. His vision and intricacy while curating his movies have often made him a favorite amongst the movie-goers.

Ranveer Singh's versatility coupled with Imtiaz's articulate filmmaking will certainly be a thing to look out for. Ranveer Singh may certainly channel his inner powerhouse of energy while collaborating with Imtiaz Ali. Needless to say, Ranveer Singh and Imtiaz Ali's collaboration is something which is certainly a thing to look out for.

Ayan Mukherji

That Ranveer Singh can bring life to any kind of role is known to all. From being a guilty lover in Lootera to playing a tyrant in Padmaavat, the actor has done it all. Ayan Mukherji is one filmmaker who can tap this profound versatility of Ranveer Singh.

Ayan Mukherji is one of the most sought after gen-next actors of today. He has received an immense appreciation for his movies like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Fans may love Ranveer Singh in a unique avatar in one of Ayan's movies. The Bajirao Mastani actor's collaboration with Ayan may bring up something different on celluloid.

Sriram Raghavan

Ranveer is yet to star in an edgy and gritty thriller flick which will definitely be new for his fans. It is needless to say that it will also be a thing to look out for amongst his die-hard fans. Thus, Ranveer's collaboration with ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan must be on the cards in the near future.

Sriram Raghavan stunned the audience with his thriller flick, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The direction, performance and the entire articulation of the movie were much appreciated. This can only lead the fans to hope for Ranveer to collaborate with Sriram Raghavan in the future.

