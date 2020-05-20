Ranveer Singh: Take A Look At The List Of Notable Awards And Nominations Since His Debut

Ranveer Singh and power-packed performer these two words are synonymous with each other. The Lootera actor is on a surreal success spree with his back to back blockbuster hits. Starting from Padmaavat to Gully Boy, Ranveer has delivered three blockbuster hits in a row, and looks unstoppable. The dapper actor will be next seen in '83' wherein he will be saying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who helmed India bagging the cricket world cup trophy in 1983.

The release date of the Kabir Khan biopic is pushed amid COVID-19 lockdown. Ranveer Singh made a ground-breaking debut with YRF's Band Baaja Baarat in 2010. With his marvellous debut, Ranveer Singh became an overnight star. Not only did he win almost every award in the country for the best male debutant, and superstar of tomorrow, but he firmly cemented his place in the Hindi Film Industry from his first film itself.

Since then Ranveer Singh has featured in several films, and done some iconic roles. Adding another feather to the hat with every movie, RS has won numerous accolades under his credit. Talking about the dapper actor's accolades, the Gully Boy actor has been felicitated a countless number of times. So let us take a look at the times he has been nominated for an award, as well the times, Singh bagged the trophy.

Ranveer Singh's Unmissable list of notable Awards and Nomination

Band Baaja Baarat (2010)

For Band Baaja Baraat, Ranveer Singh won several awards in the Best Debutant Male category-namely Filmfare, IIFA, StarScreen Award, Stardust, Producers Guild Award, Lions Gold Award, and Zee Cine Award.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela(2013)

Ranveer Singh collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. He played a Gujarati character in the film and was awarded the Lions Guild Best Male Actor in 2014. In fact, he was nominated in Filmfare, IIFA, Zee Cine, and Big Star Entertainment Award in the same category but did not win the trophy.

Lootera(2013)

In Lootera, Ranveer Singh shared screen-space with Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha for the first time. The film was highly lauded by critics, and Ranveer was also nominated in the Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film – Male category in 2013, for his stupendous performance in the films.

Bajirao Mastani(2015)

In 2015, Ranveer played a historical role in SLB's period drama Bajirao Mastani. The film was a ground-breaking commercial success at the box-office, and it made Ranveer Singh a mega movie star. For Bajirao Mastani Ranveer won Filmfare, Starscreen, Zee Cine (Critics), IIFA, Times of India Film Awards, Producer's Guild Film Award, and NDTV Indian of the Year Award in the Best Actor male category.

Padmaavat(2018)

Once again in 2018, Ranveer Singh lifted almost every Best Actor trophy in the country, but for a very different role. RS played the antagonist in the film and garnered a lot of praise for his spectacular display in the epic movie. For Padmaavat, the dashing actor won the best actor male award for Filmfare (critics), Starscreen, Stardust, and Zee Cine Awards.

Gully Boy(2019)

In 2019 yet again RS mesmerised the audiences with his singing skills for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. From Filmfare, Starscreen, Stardust, Critics Choice, to Zee Cine Award, Ranveer won every trophy in the country as yet, in the Best Actor category.

