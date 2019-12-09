Times When Maverick Actor Ranveer Singh Made Headlines In 2019

Ranveer Singh, who is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of his blockbuster films like Padmavat, Simmba & Gully boy, has made a special place in millions of hearts with his hard-hitting performances. He will be next seen in Kapil Dev's biopic titled '83'. His unconventional looks, solid personality on celluloid, and, gregarious outgoing nature makes him more than desirable. With over 15 movies to his name till now, he has managed to make a compelling place for himself in the Hindi Film Industry. The actor made it to the headlines for 2019 for various reasons. Check out some of the reasons here-

When Ranveer Singh's turned Rapper for Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh stunned the audiences when the turned into a rapper for his role in the film Gully Boy. Ranveer sang all the tracks in the film himself. The way Ranveer performed Apna Time Aayega in the film was nothing short of brilliance. He sang it with utmost dedication and sounded pretty good. We wonder if there's anything this Superstar cannot do. The film went on to become one of the highest grosser of 2019, adding another feather to Ranveer Singh's cap. In fact, Gully Boy is India's official nominee for prestigious Oscar Awards this year.

Won almost every award in the country

Past two-three years have been quite rewarding for Ranveer Singh, both professionally and personally. The actor has given back-to-back blockbuster hits and won almost every award in the country for his brilliant portrayal of Allauddin Khilji in Padmavat. He also got married to Deepika Padukone in the winter of 2018 and recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary.

When Ranveer's first look was unveiled from 83 as Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh is all set to play former Indian Skipper Kapil Dev in his biopic 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The Simmba actor surprised everyone as soon as he unveiled his first look from '83' as Kapil Dev. The actor looks exactly the same as the young Kapil Dev, who helmed India to lift the cricket world cup in 1983. It isn't a lesser-known fact that Ranveer is a method actor and gets into the skin of the character by rigorous practice. He did the same for this biopic and the efforts seem to pay-off.

Quirky Fashion Sense

There have been times when Ranveer's fashion sense has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actor has a sense of style of his own and doesn't shy away from making public appearances at various events in his quirky outfits. His outfits are reward worthy sometimes and almost manage to make it to the headlines every time.

