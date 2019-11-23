Ranveer Singh is popular for his acting abilities and the charisma he carries. The actor is preparing for a comedy film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is directed by Gujarati film star Divyang Thakkar and the shooting will probably begin this month. However, Ranveer was expected to be seen in a superhero film which the actor has now rejected.

Ranveer Singh was almost a superhero but the script played villain?

According to a popular entertainment website, Ranveer was interested to be a part of this superhero film. However, the actor found the script too weak and decided to not go ahead with the idea. The superhero film team wanted to get everything right before pitching the idea to Ranveer Singh. They were even ready to have a huge budget and shell out a huge production cost as well. However, the Bajirao Mastani actor, found the script to be weak and insufficient due to which he has now refused to do the film.

Ranveer has mentioned he wants to work on his current projects and focus on the work at hand rather than signing a superhero film. The actor will be seen in Takt, a historical drama film directed by Karan Johar, the film will begin work next year. Besides that, the actor will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s '83 soon.

