Best Scenes From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' As Ranveer Singh Celebrates 9 Years In B'wood

Ranveer Singh made a grand entry into Bollywood with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat. The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2010. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were widely appreciated for their performance in the movie. Band Baaja Baaraat completes 9 years in Bollywood today, December 10, and so does Ranveer Singh. On the occasion of Ranveer Singh completing 9 years in Bollywood, here are some of the best scenes of him from the movie Band Baaja Baraat.

Bittoo trying to flirt with Shruti

This is the second conversation between Bitto and Shruti. In this scene, Bitto is trying to flirt with Shruti and they discuss her future plans to start her own company and be a wedding planner. In between the conversation, Bitto flirts with Shruti in a funny way.

The start of 'Shaadi Mubarak'

Shruti and Bittoo work with Chanda on a project and Shruti discovers Chanda's bluffs. The duo gets blamed for certain mishaps at the wedding when they are not even responsible for it. The two leave the company and decide to start their own company, named Shaadi Mubarak.

The first-ever 'bread pakoda' conversation

In this scene, Shruti and Bitto are seen as having a chill conversation over bread pakoda. The two talk about everything around them and have a discussion about what they want to do in the future. Shruti explains her work strategy about keeping love aside when in a professional relationship with someone.

The first interaction between Shruti and Bittoo

Shruti works with Anu aunty and Bittoo is with his photographer friend to shoot a wedding. Shruti finds Bittoo at the food stall and asks him to come out of the line. They end up having an argument.

Bittoo aur Shruti ki 'Shaadi Mubarak'

This is the last scene from the movie where Bittoo confesses his love for Shruti. In the scene, it is Shruti and Chetan's wedding day when she gets to know that Bittoo called Chetan and asked him to back off from the marriage. Shruti furiously confronts Bittoo. Bittoo explains to her that his life has been a big mess without her presence. He also explains how much he loves her and wants to marry her. Shruti gets a call from Chetan and she tells him that she is ready to have a lifetime partnership with Bittoo.

