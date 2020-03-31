Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, And Other Actors Who Have Displayed Amazing Rapping Skills

Many of our Bollywood actors have always entertained the masses with their talented and impeccable acting abilities. But nowadays the competition is becoming more challenging and actors are also impressing us with their hidden talents. One such skill that has gained popularity in recent time is rapping. Some of our Bollywood actors have also flaunted their rapping skills in some movies. Below is a list of such talented actors who have aced their rapping skills-

Bollywood actors who flaunted their rapping talent-

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan himself penned and performed a rap on the current lock-down situation. In the video, he tried to urge people to follow the rules of lockdown seriously and stay at home. He also said that practicing social distancing is very important to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Varun Dhawan also made a quirky video to support the rap song which highlighted him as the rap artist. This video of Varun Dhawan also featured a scene from British television series, along with the scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starer ‘Devdas’ and most essentially, country’s empty roads during the lockdown. Other than that video, Varun Dhawan has also rapped in films like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘ABCD 2’.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is another actor who is the king of monologues and has come up with a new monologue amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kartik Aaryan’s monologue was a hit and broke the internet with its amazing skill. But, just to spread awareness about the COVID-19 dangerous spread, he transformed the monologue into rap and took the internet by storm. His video was also praised by our respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has really impressed fans with his strong performances and created a buzz of excitement with his rapping skills. Ranveer Singh’s rapping talent was first seen in the movie ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ in the year 2011. After that, he also rapped for a clothing brand that he endorses. And last Ranveer Singh was recently seen rapping in Zoya Akhtar’s super-hit film ‘Gully Boy’. He was also awarded and praised for his performance with a Best Actor Award of the year for the film.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar also shocked many with his hidden rapping skills, that he eventually unveiled in the movie ‘Chandni Chowk To China’. He is not just a quintessential Bollywood action hero but also has impressed his fans with his amazing rapping and stunt skills. He rapped for the title song of his own movie Chandni Chowk To China along with Deepika Padukone.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was also seen showing his rapping skills during his acting career. He was seen rapping in the year 2005 for the film, Bluffmaster. He was later also seen performing some raps in the movie Housefull 3.

