Over just a span of a few years, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has managed to earn lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans. The actor enjoys massive popularity all across the country and is often lauded for his impeccable acting skills and charming looks. With Vicky having a big fan following in the country, one of the amusing incidents of a female fan managed to create a massive buzz online after her video went viral on the internet.

Bride refuses to get married until she gets a pic with Vicky Kaushal

Reportedly, an interesting video of a female fan of Vicky Kaushal, named Prerna Negi is doing rounds on the internet after she refuses to get married unless and until she gets a picture with the actor. Coincidentally, the bride had her wedding in the same hotel where Vicky was staying. When Prerna came to know about this, she couldn't resist herself to meet her favourite celebrity.

In the video, Prerna can be seen all decked up in bridal attire as she requests Vicky's team to get a picture clicked with the star. The bride is also seen saying that she will halt the wedding if she doesn't get a photo with him. The fan girl said, "My groom is waiting for me downstairs but I won’t go unless and until I get a picture with Vicky.” While Prerna's wish remained unfulfilled, the video went viral and left netizens in spit. Moreover, it got thousands of likes with several netizens calling the bride the 'craziest fan ever'.

Here, take a look at the video:

As soon as the video surfaced online it caught fans' attention and they jumped into the comments section and dropped hilarious comments. One of the fans wrote, "Meanwhile dulha took the pic with Katrina 😂" another wrote, "U absolutely did the right thing 😂😂😂😂" whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has a string of films lined up in his kitty. The actor will be next seen in Govinda Mera Naam, Sam Bahadur, Takht, and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Image: Instagram@vickykaushal09, prachi_lively