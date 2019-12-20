Ranveer Singh's Bromance With Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar; See Pics

Ranveer Singh is known for his friendly approach. Being a very social person, Ranveer has made friends not only in Bollywood but also in the cricket industry. Speaking of which, Ranveer Singh’s bromance is evidently visible with some of the most popular cricketers in India including the likes of Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, Shikar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara. In fact, Arjun Kapoor went on to call Ranveer a cricket gangster in an Instagram post some time ago. Ranveer's Instagram is filled with photos of himself with the Indian cricketers. He also attended the ICC World Cup 2019. Not to forget, the actor is also going to be seen starring in '83, a film based on Kapil Dev and the World Cup of 1992. The actor has also written a short message for every cricketer on Instagram. Take a look at some of the pictures of Ranveer Singh with famous Indian cricketers.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in his upcoming film '83. The film has been making headlines ever since its inception. The movie is based on the real-life inspiring story of former cricketer Kapil Dev who was also the skipper of the Indian cricket team when India won the 1983 World Cup. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will also be featuring Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife, along with Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

