The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ranveer Singh: From '83' To 'Takht', The Actor's Slew Of Releases In 2020

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest and highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. Read here to know about Ranveer Singh's upcoming movies to watch in 2020.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh had an amazing year with his blockbuster Gully Boy. However, the actor has not done much on big-screens since then. 2020 looks like Ranveer’s year as he currently has four big projects lined up for the year. The Gully Boy star made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and since then, Ranveer Singh has been known as the powerhouse of Bollywood. Here are some of Ranveer’s upcoming movies in 2020 you should add to your watch list.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh recalls falling in love with Vijay Varma's character Moin from 'Gully Boy'

Also Read | Ranveer Singh movies that didn't do very well at the box-office

Upcoming movies of Ranveer Singh

Sooryavanshi

Though Sooryavanshi is an Akshay Kumar movie, Ranveer Singh will be also seen having a guest appearance in the action-drama. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is likely to release by March 2020.   

'83

'83 is a biopic movie drama based on cricket king, Kapil Dev's life. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone. '83 is speculated to be released by April 2020.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar 

Ranveer Singh recently made an official announcement and shared the first look of his upcoming movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is a comedy-drama starring Shalini Pandey, the Arjun Reddy star, opposite Ranveer Singh. However, no more information has been revealed about the film.

Takht

Takht is speculated to be a historical-action and drama film. Takht is a multi starrer movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, etc. Vicky Kaushal is said to be playing  Aurangzeb and Ranveer is to be seen as Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. It is the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne. 

Also Read | Ranveer Singh says he wants to have kids someday

Also Read | Ranveer Singh turned down the role of Khilji in 'Padmaavat'; here's why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES