Ranveer Singh: From '83' To 'Takht', The Actor's Slew Of Releases In 2020

Ranveer Singh had an amazing year with his blockbuster Gully Boy. However, the actor has not done much on big-screens since then. 2020 looks like Ranveer’s year as he currently has four big projects lined up for the year. The Gully Boy star made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and since then, Ranveer Singh has been known as the powerhouse of Bollywood. Here are some of Ranveer’s upcoming movies in 2020 you should add to your watch list.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh recalls falling in love with Vijay Varma's character Moin from 'Gully Boy'

Also Read | Ranveer Singh movies that didn't do very well at the box-office

Upcoming movies of Ranveer Singh

Sooryavanshi

Though Sooryavanshi is an Akshay Kumar movie, Ranveer Singh will be also seen having a guest appearance in the action-drama. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is likely to release by March 2020.

He is coming 100 Days To Go #Sooryavanshi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/84LJBqct6E — amod (@AkshaysAmod) December 18, 2019

'83

'83 is a biopic movie drama based on cricket king, Kapil Dev's life. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone. '83 is speculated to be released by April 2020.

Here’s to moving into another year filled with successes. Keep your energies high & dreams alive. Happy birthday, brother! Btw, killing it with the first look of ’83. @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/0DfOafdAnE — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2019

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh recently made an official announcement and shared the first look of his upcoming movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is a comedy-drama starring Shalini Pandey, the Arjun Reddy star, opposite Ranveer Singh. However, no more information has been revealed about the film.

#DeviSriPrasad composing music for @RanveerOfficial starrer #JayeshbhaiJordaar@ThisIsDSP composed few songs in Bollywood films in the past but for the first time, he is going to work as a full fledged music director in a Bollywood film pic.twitter.com/PUi46FtFZA — Arunkrishna⭐🌎 (@ThisisArun0) December 11, 2019

Takht

Takht is speculated to be a historical-action and drama film. Takht is a multi starrer movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, etc. Vicky Kaushal is said to be playing Aurangzeb and Ranveer is to be seen as Dara, Aurangzeb's elder brother. It is the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the throne.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh says he wants to have kids someday

Also Read | Ranveer Singh turned down the role of Khilji in 'Padmaavat'; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.