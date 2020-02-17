Ranveer Singh’s Golden Outfit At The Airport Gets Compared To 'chocolate Wrapper' By Fans

Ranveer Singh's extreme and risque style statement is known to everyone and once again proving that he is bold in his fashion choices, the actor walked out at the Kalina airport wearing a crisp golden outfit. Walking out with a boombox in his hand, the 'Gully Boy' actor was spotted wearing a golden jacket with matching trousers at the airport.

Fans instantly compared his outfit to a chocolate wrapper, a gift wrapper, spacesuit. One user wrote, "O God what’s wrong with Ranveer Singh gotta wear my sunglasses to see him." Another called Ranveer the 'Indian Lady Gaga' considering he loves to experiment with his clothes. Another fan wrote: "Mere Daddy ka raincoat," while the other comment read, "I thought Jaadu aagaya fir se." [sic]

Ranveer Singh's film 'Gully Boy' recently made history at an award show as they bagged 13 awards including Singh receiving 'Best Actor in a leading role'. From the best film, best director for Zoya Akhtar, best actor in a leading role (Female) for Alia Bhatt, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) for Amruta Subhash, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) for Siddhant Chaturvedi, Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue, 'Gully Boy' got them all.

But this didn't go down well with many fans on the Internet and called Gully Boy's record-breaking award streak as 'Paid'.

