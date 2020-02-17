The Debate
Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Gully Boy's' Awards Declared 'Paid' On Wikipedia By A User

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' walked away with 11 awards at a major award ceremony which has upset many fans. Read below for details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
ranveer singh

One of the prestigious award shows in the Hindi film industry took place recently which declared Gully Boy to be the biggest winner of the night. The Ranveer Singh starrer film walked away with all the major awards including 19 nominations. The film ended up winning 13 awards making it the highest awarded film by the ceremony ever. But, this has upset many fans over the internet and one of them went on to alter the Wikipedia page of the award ceremony to call Gully Boy's record-breaking award streak as 'Paid'. Check it out below -

Wikipedia user edits Gully Boy's award page to call it 'Paid' 

Gully Boy

Gully Boy

Photos Courtesy - screenshot from Wikipedia page

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked home with top awards for their performances in the film, whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash also picked up awards for best-supporting actors. Director Zoya Akhtar's win for best director amongst six other wins for Gully Boy has upset fans deeply as they're voicing their opinion about how other deserving films were snubbed from getting recognition. Check out their reactions below - 

Image courtesy - Excel movies Instagram

 

 

