Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Gully Boy's' Awards Declared 'Paid' On Wikipedia By A User

One of the prestigious award shows in the Hindi film industry took place recently which declared Gully Boy to be the biggest winner of the night. The Ranveer Singh starrer film walked away with all the major awards including 19 nominations. The film ended up winning 13 awards making it the highest awarded film by the ceremony ever. But, this has upset many fans over the internet and one of them went on to alter the Wikipedia page of the award ceremony to call Gully Boy's record-breaking award streak as 'Paid'. Check it out below -

Also read: Ranveer Singh to play the titular role of Mr India in Ali Abbas' next film?

Wikipedia user edits Gully Boy's award page to call it 'Paid'

Also read: Ranveer Singh-Ayushmann Khurrana ace Bhangra, take #AreyPyaarKarLe challenge, watch

Photos Courtesy - screenshot from Wikipedia page

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked home with top awards for their performances in the film, whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash also picked up awards for best-supporting actors. Director Zoya Akhtar's win for best director amongst six other wins for Gully Boy has upset fans deeply as they're voicing their opinion about how other deserving films were snubbed from getting recognition. Check out their reactions below -

Also read: 'Love Aaj Kal' 3 to star Kartik Aaryan-Ranveer Singh? Sara Ali Khan responds to funny post

Can't believe only one film Gully Boy released last year ! Wish there were other releases also #FilmfareAwards2020 — Navi (@NaviKangyStan) February 15, 2020

Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas groove on a Bollywood song, Ranveer Singh calls it 'power'

When i came to know most of the awards were dedicated to #GullyBoy , my expressions were 🤬🤬🤬🤬... shocking to know #Kesari didnt receive a single award.... #FilmfareAward2020, did u get paid from #GullyBoy team? https://t.co/3d8zBPjERz — ChandanRj (@zensmit11) February 17, 2020

Also read: Deepika Padukone back from mystery vacay with hubby Ranveer Singh, netizens guess location

Dear @filmfare awards today you loose your creditability by choosing #GullyBoy for every awards . Oscar rejected this movie. But you guys don't care about talent and originality of content. pic.twitter.com/bcQNmdBtKH — Rohit Singh Raikwar | Kabir Singh (@RohitRaikwar) February 15, 2020

Image courtesy - Excel movies Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.