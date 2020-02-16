Ranveer Singh-Ayushmann Khurrana Ace Bhangra, Take #AreyPyaarKarLe Challenge, Watch

Ranveer Singh is a power house of energy and is known to rule every event, however, Ayushmann Khurrana too easily matched up to the Dil Dhadakne Do actor's electrifying persona.The duo, in fact, met at an awards show and their chemistry was highly talked about.

In a video that seems to be before the event kicked off, Ranveer and Ayushmann broke into Bhangra as a band playing the dhol. The stars were all smiles as they grooved together, even matching steps to the beats, before sharing a tight hug and exchanging a few words.

Later, both the actors were among the winners for the evening. While Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for Gully Boy, Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with Best Actor-Critics for Article 15. The duo seemed to be a part of a photoshoot for the winners, where they showcased their moves again.

This time, they were joined by Bhumi Pednekar, who also won the Best Actor-Critics for Saand Ki Aankh, as they did the #AreyPyaarKarLe challenge. The trio really aced the moves of Bappi Lahiri’s iconic track, recreated for his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and enjoyed it to the fullest.

Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is releasing on February 21. The story is a quirky take on the societal norms towards a gay relationship. Ranveer, on the other hand, completed the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will next be seen in ‘83.’

