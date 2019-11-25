Ranveer Singh's Hardwork Is My Inspiration, Says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha's recent interview with PTI revealed her inspiration and what drives her to become a great actor. She got candid in the interview and shared a lot of her experiences and opinions when it comes to Bollywood. She has been a part of Bollywood for more than a decade now.

ALSO READ | Adorable Pictures Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh That Are Too Cute To Miss

Richa Chadha gets candid:

Richa Chadha, in the interview, talked about how she realised that one cannot afford to lose the hunger of doing better work. She revealed that the only way to keep going forward in the industry is to remain grounded. She also talked about how ego must be kept aside while working for the film industry.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Was Almost A Superhero But The Script Played Villain?

Richa further talked about the importance of hard work and talent. The actor shared that she has learnt the lesson that if you have talent and keenness to work hard, you can achieve success. It is also important to have the want to work without a massive ego and any complications, and then you can be here for a long haul. Richa shared that Ranveer Singh is one of her inspirations from Bollywood. She talked about how, even after getting mega-stardom, Ranveer still as works as hard as he did at the beginning of his career. She also talked about how it becomes obvious when someone gets complacent.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh: Most Unusual Looks Of 'Gully Boy' Actor

Richa Chadha talked about the exposure that the industry provides with the fans. She revealed that she does not like the public persona and likes to be anonymous. She also said that because of this anonymity, she likes to play opposite roles like Zarina from Insider Edge, where she plays a typical star, who loves the fame, attention, and spotlight. She also shared about how she approaches her character of Zarina. She bases of her role on her experiences as an actor. She shared that the character in the next season has grown smarter.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh: Here Is A List Of The Best Songs Starring The Gully Boy Actor

The season 2 of the series Insider Edge will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 6. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, and Sapna Pabbi. The show is created by Karan Anshuman and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Calls Ranveer Singh Her 'super Drug' With A Special Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.