Ranveer Singh's Movies Over The Years That Were Trendsetters

Ranveer Singh is now among the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has proved his potential in films like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and several others. Throughout his acting career till now, the actor has portrayed several challenging roles with depth and gave his characters a charismatic touch. Check out Ranveer Singh’s movies over the years which were trendsetters.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story follows Queen Padmavati who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a tyrant Sultan Alauddin Khilji wreaks havoc. The movie showed Ranveer Singh as an evil tyrant. Right from the start, the movie was praised for Ranveer's performance and his enigmatic demeanour.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy told a moving story about an underdog rapper who, with his talent manages to make it grand. In fact, the stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the awards for Best Actor in the lead role and best actress in lead role respectively. Ranveer Singh even sang some of the songs from the movie like Apna Time Aaega and Mere Gully Mein. This is the first film in India based on Indian hip-hop culture and was highly praised for its storytelling.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is among the popular films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told the story of Peshwa Bajirao, who falls in love with Mastani. The movie tells their love story and their struggles. This is a classic love story with love, loss, and heartbreak. Perhaps that is what made the film popular.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story revolves around Ram and Leela love each other but cannot stay together as their families have been at war with each other. Ram-Leela told a wild love story and fans loved it because of the humour and the fun that came with it. This was the first of the three wildly popular historical dramas that the couple did together.

Band Baaja Baarat

The 2010 romance comedy is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story follows Shruti and Bittoo, two youngsters from Delhi, who start a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. Things change when they fall for each other. Both Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma played charismatic roles in the film. This film was released when Ranveer was just getting started with his career and is among his popular films of all time.

Befikre

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie stars Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The story follows Dharam and Shyra, who start dating each other but soon break up and fall apart. However, when they try to move on with other people, they realise their feelings for each other run deeper and they reconcile. Befikre told an unruly love story which helped it become popular amongst the youth.

