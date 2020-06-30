Ranveer Singh's '83' To Get A Christmas Release; Fans Say 'eagerly Waiting'

Recently, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer '83 confirmed that the upcoming film will hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. The much-awaited film, which will be legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic, was earlier slated to release on April 10, 2020, but due to the nationwide lockdown, the release on '83 was pushed indefinitely. As soon as the news broke, a section of Ranveer Singh's fans expressed their excitement on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Check out some reactions below:

According to recent developments, Kabir Khan's Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer '83 will be having a Christmas 2020 release. The news was shared with fans by the multiplex chain, INOX cinemas' official social media handles. Similarly, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be releasing on Diwali 2020.

INOX Cinemas also asked fans of both the films to mark the dates on the calendars too. The tweet also shared stills from both the films while announcing the news with fans.

'83 release date

The film is a sports drama and tells the story behind India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays the role of Dev’s wife Romi. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. Critically acclaimed actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani will be seen playing significant characters.

On the other side, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was scheduled for a release on March 24, 2020. The date was reportedly planned by the makers to coincide with the public holiday, Gudi Padwa. However, the entire country went into a full lockdown a few days before the release. Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe. Actor Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their character, Singham and Simmba respectively, for an extended cameo appearance in the film. Reportedly, the audience will see Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer in a combat avatar during the climax of the film.

