Ranveer Singh's Popular Songs From His Films That Can Be Used In Weddings

Ranveer is now among the popular actors in Bollywood. He has won several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. The actor is married to Deepika Padukone and the couple will star in Kabir Khan’s 83, which is a biopic based on the life of the veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. Check out Ranveer Singh’s songs from movies that can be used at a wedding.

Ishqyaun Dishqyaaon – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ishqiyaaon Dishqiyaaon is from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story revolves around Ram and Leela's love for each other but they cannot stay together as their families have been at war with each other.

Nashe Si Chad Gayi – Befikre

Nashe Se Chad Gayi is a song from the movie Befikre. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie stars Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The story follows Dharam and Shyra, who start dating each other but soon break up and fall apart. However, when they try to move on with other people, they realise their feelings for each other run deeper and they reconcile.

Band Baaja Baarat Title Song – Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baaraat is the title song from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat. The 2010 romance comedy is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story follows Shruti and Bittoo, two youngsters from Delhi who start a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. Things change when they fall for each other.

Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela

Nagada Sang Dhol is from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story revolves around Ram and Leela's love for each other but cannot stay together as their families have been at war with each other.

Ainvayi Ainvayi – Band Baaja Baaraat

Ainvayi Ainvayi is a song from the movie Band Baaja Baarat. The 2010 romance comedy is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story follows Shruti and Bittoo, two youngsters from Delhi, who start a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. Things change when they fall for each other.

Khalibali – Padmaavat

Khalibali is a song from the film Padmaavat and is among the most popular songs of Ranveer Singh. This film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story follows Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a tyrant Sultan, Alauddin Khilji wreaks havoc.

