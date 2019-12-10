Ranveer Singh's Unforgettable Dialogues As Bittu From Band Baaja Baarat

Ranveer Singh has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor has come a long way in his career facing many ups and downs. Today, Ranveer Singh’s first film Band Baaja Baarat has completed 9 years in the Hindi film industry. What a long way it has been for the actor. During the initial time of his career, Ranveer was often criticised by directors but then later was appreciated by the industry and especially with his latest film Gully Boy the actor has been acclaimed for his performance and fans loved his performance. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were widely appreciated for their performance in the movie. Band Baaja Baaraat clocks in 9 years in Bollywood today, on December 10, and so does Ranveer Singh. Ranveer also shared a post on his Instagram account, check out the post here.

Ranveer Singh's famous dialogue

The film also starred Anushka Sharma in a lead role. The film was also the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma. The film was based on a love story set in the world of wedding planning. On the occasion of Ranveer Singh completing 9 years in Bollywood, here are some of the best dialogues of Bittu Sharma from the movie Band Baaja Baraat.

Main tujhe bahut bahut bahut love karoonga aur tujhse dher sara love loonga ... bol degi love?

One hundred per cent total dedication to one client ... start to finish no compromise ... mother promise

Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nahi ... na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein, na chowmein mein

Partner bana le, please ... achcha partner nahi to sectery, assistant ... arre peon hi bana le

Ye ladki upar - Upar se, iski packeting phad ke dekho naa das tagde bande niklenge ander se

