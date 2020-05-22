Ranveer Singh’s Van Gogh Portrait Artist Unhappy With Actor For Not Giving Him Credit

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a portrait of himself which was inspired by the Dutch painter, Vincent Van Gogh on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh can be seen painted along the lines of the iconic brown and blue works to Vincent Van Gogh. Ranveer Singh also shared a quote by the painter as he shared the picture on his social media.

Artist Swapnil Pawar is upset with Ranveer Singh for not crediting him for the latter's Vincent Van Gogh painting

However, artist Swapnil Pawar who created the original painting of Ranveer Singh in Vincent Van Gogh style is disappointed with the actor for not crediting him while sharing his artwork on his social media. Swapnil Pawar is a well-known artist hailing from Aurangabad who is well-known for curating the portraits of Bollywood celebs as some iconic personalities or characters. Swapnil Pawar recently spoke in an interview with a publication on Ranveer Singh not giving him credit for his artwork.

Swapnil Pawar revealed that his followers asked Ranveer Singh to give him credit but the latter paid no heed

To this, the artist said that he was extremely overjoyed when Ranveer Singh went on to share his portrait on his social media. He was happy that his artwork reached the right person. But he was disappointed when he saw that Ranveer Singh did not mention his name as the credit but still he made peace with it.

The artist added that he waited for a while and started to roll out more artwork as positive campaigning for the Gully Boy actor. Swapnil said that he thought that Ranveer had maybe received a cropped version of his artwork and did not know that it was created by him. He then added that many of his followers also commented on Ranveer's post to give him credit but the actor paid no heed to them which disappointed him even more. He added that if he gave respect and thought highly of the Padmaavat actor, then even he should have given him his due credit. He added why cannot big artists like Ranveer Singh promote a small artist like him.

Talking about, Swapnil's works, the artist had earlier created a portrait of Madhuri Dixit in Mona Lisa's style. He also curated a portrait of ace cricketer MS Singh Dhoni in the style of the Game Of Thrones' character, The Night King. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had also shared one of Swapnil's artworks of him as Charlie Chaplin wherein he had also gone on to credit the artist for his work.

