'This Is How...': Shorey Shares A Bold Example From An Award Show; Slams B'wood Hypocrisy

Ranvir Shorey who starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Sonchirya', took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to share a harsh example from an awards show

Chetna Kapoor
Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey who starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchirya, took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to share a harsh example from an awards show to reveal 'Bollywood hypocrisy'. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and this triggered conversations around Bollywood nepotism and mental health.

Shorey in a series of tweets unfolded how a star kid who was co-hosting the awards show was announced the winner by his own parents on stage. 'What a Kodak family moment! This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family', Shorey wrote sarcastically.

Ranvir Shorey calls out Bollywood's 'gatekeepers', mulls over its 'win or lose all' game

Shorey attended Sushant's funeral on June 15 in Mumbai along with Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others. 

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Farah Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'will miss you lots'

 

 

First Published:
