'This Is How...': Shorey Shares A Bold Example From An Award Show; Slams B'wood Hypocrisy

Ranvir Shorey who starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchirya, took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to share a harsh example from an awards show to reveal 'Bollywood hypocrisy'. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and this triggered conversations around Bollywood nepotism and mental health.

Shorey in a series of tweets unfolded how a star kid who was co-hosting the awards show was announced the winner by his own parents on stage. 'What a Kodak family moment! This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family', Shorey wrote sarcastically.

This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show:



A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be - drumroll please! - the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual.

This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family.

- The End - — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

Shorey attended Sushant's funeral on June 15 in Mumbai along with Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others.

As sad & shocking as it is, we have to come to terms with the fact that @itsSSR has left us all, who were touched by his zest & enthusiasm for life, too soon. An avid reader and science buff with an insatiable thirst for the unknown, he has left us with more unanswered questions. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 14, 2020

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

