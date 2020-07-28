Ranvir Shorey Calls Out 'The Gang', Accuses Them Of Spreading Rumours, Lies And More; Read

Actor Ranvir Shorey recently took a dig Bollywood's independent filmmakers and opened up about the 'psychological trauma' he has faced. The actor has been actively speaking up on the nepotism in Bollywood debate. In his latest tweet, he has called out Bollywood's 'Gang' and accused them of wanting to have control 'over the top of the pyramid' while spreading lies and rumours when one is vulnerable. This tweet comes just days after his 'Bollywood flunkies' remark.

“The Gang” is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

Calling out 'The Gang' in Bollywood, Ranvir Shorey said that they are a group of 'crafty, powerful, and corrupt old men'. He stated that they run an alliance with some second-generation young producers who have film empires. The actor further said the 'gang's objective is to have 'pliable stars' and to run things from the 'pyramid's top'.

I’ve had a run in with one of them 15 years ago. This is the man who fancies himself as the holy-moly Dronacharya of the gang, except when it comes to covering up the indiscretions and crimes of his own offsprings. A product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

Continuing in the same thread, the actor shared his experience of having a run-in with them. Ranvir Shorey revealed that he faced them 15 years ago. He also talked about the member who likes to think of himself as the 'holy-moly Dronacharya' of the 'gang' except when he has to cover up things for his 'off-springs'. He also called him 'a product of a damaged mind and faux spirituality'.

The modus operandi is that when you’re vulnerable, like the death or loss of a close one, you’re professionally & socially ostracised by spreading lies and rumours, through the media, as well as the grapevine, leaving you disoriented and hopeless with a sense of doom. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

Calling out their method of operation, Ranvir Shorey said that they socially and professionally ostracise a person when they are vulnerable. He further said that they ostracise the person by spreading lies and rumours in the media as well as in the 'grapevine'. The actor added that it leaves the person 'hopeless' and 'disoriented' with a 'sense of doom'.

In an earlier thread, a netizen called out Shorey and asked him to name the people involved. In response, the actor said that he does not prefer naming anyone because he does not have proof of their wrongdoings. Explaining the reason behind speaking up in the first place, he revealed that he went through the same social isolation a few years ago.

The actor said that the despair he went through at that time was enough to break him. Ranvir Shorey credited his friends and family for helping him get through it. He added that he even had to leave the country because the environment became 'too toxic' for him and said that it was not a coincidence but a modus-operandi.

