Ranvir Shorey's Impressive Net Worth Proves He Is Truly A Multi-faceted Actor Of Bollywood

Ranvir Shorey is one of the most prominent names when it comes to the genres of comedy and drama in the Indian film industry. He has done many central and supportive roles in movies and has had an illustrious career. The actor started in the year 2002 and has also played the role of a host in many TV reality and talk shows.

Ranvir Shorey's net worth

Ranvir Shorey's income comes from his acting projects and occasional work in reality TV and as a VJ. Ranvir Shorey's net worth as of 2020 is $5 Million. Converted in rupees, this number comes up to ₹ 37.75 Crores approximately.

As per a news source, Ranveer is very passionate about cars. He owns many luxury cars as well. He also has some property in his hometown Jalandhar in Punjab.

Ranvir Shorey's movies

Ranvir Shorey started his career from the movie Ek Chhotisi Love Story that starred Aditya Seal and Manisha Koirala. The movie released in the year 2002. After his role in the movie, he did many high-profile films like Jism and Lakshya with big names like John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. His roles in the movies Traffic Signal and Bheja Fry were highly appreciated. The critical and commercial hit Mithya also gave him the recognition needed.

The breakthrough role for Ranvir Shorey came with the movie Khosla Ka Ghosla. He got huge recognition for his role as the irritating Bunty Khosla, son of Anupam Kher's character. His comic role was highly praised. His role of Nanoo in the movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects alongside Rahul Bose was also recognised. He appeared in a supporting role in Aaja Nachle in 2007. Mithya has Ranvir as the lead actor and it was critically acclaimed. Other than that the box office hit Singh Is Kinng also got Shorey the deserved appreciation. In the year 2018, he appeared in Sonchiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee. He reportedly got very close to Sushant in the movie. He was also a part of the movie Angrezi Medium in 2020.

Ranvir Shorey has also been a successful host. He was a part of a talk show named Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun? where he hosted alongside his friend and actor Vinay Pathak. He also hosted The Great Indian Comedy Show which used to air on Star One. He was also a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa as a host.

