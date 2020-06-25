Ranvir Shorey Agrees With A Fan Who Thinks He Doesn't Get Work Because Of His 'Surname'

He has juggled between commercial and independent movies, but actor Ranvir Shorey believes that he doesn't get more work because of his 'surname'. In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shorey has been vocal on his social media handle and has been weighing in on the 'nepotism' and 'Insider Vs Outsider' debate.

In the latest Q and A session on Twitter, Shorey answered some of the fan questions. With his film 'Kadakh' releasing on SonyLIV, Shorey's performance was lauded by many fans and a user asked why he doesn't appear in more movies. To this, Shorey said, "For that I have to be offered good films. The search is on." And a fan later said, "Problem is with the surname" and Shorey immediately responded saying, 'Correct answer'.

Another fan asked why was he not given an award for his performance in 'Sonchiriya' and Shorey wrote, "I’m invisible to awards. And impervious. " [sic]

Ranvir Shorey calls out Bollywood's 'gatekeepers', mulls over its 'win or lose all' game

In simple words.



You have No Godfather in bollywood. — राठौर (@oldsoulalive) June 25, 2020

Au contraire, the Godfathers would like to see me eat dirt. 🤪 https://t.co/URgjO43h0h — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 25, 2020

Ranvir recently made headlines when he shared a harsh example from an awards show to reveal 'Bollywood hypocrisy'. He wrote, “This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show,” Ranvir wrote. “A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise! To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents."

He further said, "What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be - drumroll please! - the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual. This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family. - The End -" [sic]

The power to decide who will be a “star” and who will be left out in the cold.

But of course, the coterie that owns the only high stakes table in the casino will never be questioned, because everyone is too busy enjoying the game.

Even if they know it’s fixed. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 15, 2020

Ranvir Shorey's 'Kadakh': Rajat Kapoor's direction & actors' performances win hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.