Ranvir Shorey's 'Kadakh': Rajat Kapoor's Direction & Actors' Performances Win Hearts

The Ranvir Shorey starrer Kadakh was recently released on the streaming platform Sony LIV. The movie is being received well by the audience for its story and also a strong ensemble cast with the likes of Ranvir Shorey, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani etc. The movie marks the return of Rajat Kapoor as a director who has also written this movie.

Director – Rajat Kapoor

Kadakh’s cast - Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Mansi Multani, Rajat Kapoor, Cyrus Sahukar and Kalki Koechlin

Where to watch Kadakh – Sony LIV

The plot of Kadakh

What happens in a day during Diwali celebrations is what the plot of Kadakh is based on. The movie pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock and is quite similar to his 1948 thriller film Rope. Kadakh begins with a suicide. A man played by Chandrachoor Rai confronts his wife’s lover played by Ranvir Shorey and after a heated conversation ends up killing himself. The death happens at Sunil’s just before the Diwali party. Sunil tries to cover this up and his half-truths to his wife further complicates the matter. The stakes get higher when the party begins and guests start to arrive with a dead body in the house. The movie shows the struggle of Sunil and his wife with a dead body in the house full of guests.

See Kadakh trailer here

What works?

Kadakh is a treat for the audience as it has a stellar star cast and every actor has done a brilliant job. Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Mansi Multani, Shruti Seth, Nupur Asthana, Sagar Deshmukh, Tara Sharma Saluja, Cyrus Sahukar, Kalki Koechlin, Palomi Ghosh and director Rajat Kapoor himself play their characters to perfection. The beginning of the film is engaging enough to keep the audiences glued to their screens for the rest of the movie. In between all the drama and chaos, humour finds its way and make you laugh. Rajat Kapoor's finesse as a director shows through the series, especially in some of the more intense moments in the plot. He has been successful in displaying the quirk and uniqueness of each character. Ranvir Shorey is amazing as the cheating husband caught in a major fix. The film’s climax is also edgy, funny and good enough to keep the audience hooked.

What doesn’t

The movie is around an hour and a half long and gets a bit slow-paced during the middle. The audience is left wondering at certain points about where the movie is heading. There are also some areas which are not addressed in the movie like the dead man's family, police investigation.

Kadakh review: Overall thoughts

Ranvir Shorey starrer Kadakh is an amazing work by Rajat Kapoor as all actors have played their parts perfectly. The direction and story also keep the audience engaged in the narrative. The opening of the movie makes the audience root for the ending and the climax of the film also does not let the movie or the audience down. There are some slow-moving patches in the middle of the story but overall the movie is worth the time investing in.

Reviewer rating: 3/5

